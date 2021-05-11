Sri Lanka announce 18-man squad for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced an 18-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Several new faces have found a place in the squad after the selectors sacked senior players Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

SLC has appointed Kusal Perera as the new captain, with Kusal Mendis being his deputy.

Earlier this week, a report had emerged, claiming that Sri Lanka Cricket would make some significant changes to their ODI team, keeping the 2023 Cricket World Cup in mind.

Here is Sri Lanka's 18-man squad for the 3-match ODI series versus Bangladesh.

Full squad:

Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanka, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya.

The Sri Lankan cricket team is yet to get off the mark in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Islanders lost their first series against West Indies by 0-3. It will be interesting to see if they can open their account under Kusal Perera's captaincy.

Perera did not have a great outing as the Kandy Tuskers captain in Lanka Premier League 2020. Kandy finished last in the competition, winning only two of their eight fixtures.

Sri Lanka set to face India at home later this year

Can Kusal Perera get Sri Lanka back to the winning track?

After a short tour of Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan cricket team will visit the United Kingdom for six white-ball matches against England. They will return home in July and host a second-string Indian team for a T20I and an ODI series.

Kusal Perera's leadership skills will be tested during these games. A good performance in the ODIs could help the Islanders rise in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.