BAN vs IND: Taskin Ahmed urges Bangladesh bowlers to show patience on a flat Chattogram wicket against India

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed has asked the Bangladesh bowlers to show some patience while bowling to the Indian batters in the opening test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The pitch in Chattogram is expected to be a batting paradise with not much on offer for the bowlers.

Over the years, bowlers have struggled to make a mark in Chattogram but Taskin reckons that it’s up to the bowlers to make themselves “so skilful” that they can take the pitch out of the equation.

As per reports in ESPNCricinfo, pitch curator Praveen Hinganikar has left some grass on all the centre surfaces. But as evident from the final ODI, the batters are expected to rule the roost.

The fast bowlers in particular could be in for a long grind but the speedster feels that they can be successful if they bowl with discipline.

"It's the same everywhere: top of off [stump]," Taskin was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo when asked what sort of lengths should the fast bowlers target.

Taskin added,

"If we try to force the issue, it won't work in our favour. We will leak runs. They are good players, so we have to get the new ball to swing a bit. Maybe get reverse swing with the old ball. We have to try to break their patience. We have to bowl patiently and wait for their mistakes. It won't be right to say that we want to blow them away.

"Fast bowlers ideally want to bowl on green tops. Conditions are not in our hands. We have got slow and flat tracks in South Africa and New Zealand. We have to make ourselves so skilful that we can bowl well on all types of wickets. Great bowlers are also getting five-fors on flat tracks. We have to focus on our self-improvement rather than [look at] conditions."

Taskin has emerged as Bangladesh’s leading fast bowler but injuries has been a part and parcel of his career of late. He had to miss the first two ODIs against India before returning in Chattogram to get thrashed by Ishan Kishan all around the park.

Taskin Ahmed- a doubtful starter for the first Test

Despite being Bangladesh’s spearhead, Taskin is a doubtful starter for the first Test which is slated to kick off on Wednesday (14th December). The 27-year-old is on the process of recovery and is uncertain whether the workload build-up will be up to the standards set by the team management.

"The team management is concerned about my workload build-up. I have just returned from an injury, so I am working on increasing workload build-up, fitness and bowling load,” Taskin said.

"If I can fulfil the load before this game, they may think of playing me. If not, then I might not play this Test. I might be playing the second Test in that case. I have spoken to them about it. I am following my workload plan. As a pace bowling group, we are hungry for improvement. We are all in it together. Work ethic has improved. This is all we have in our hands."

It has been 22 years since Bangladesh got their Test status but their performance in this format has been nothing short of underwhelming. They have just won a solitary Test this year in 8 outings.

They haven’t yet tasted success against India in this format but Taskin reckons that Bangladesh should take the game deep into the final day and then try to enforce a positive result in their favor.

"Chattogram is a batting paradise in Bangladesh. It has never been easy for fast bowlers here. We are improving but we are yet to get favorable wickets. It is usually a batting track.

"Test cricket is always challenging. We have won Tests by taking it to the fifth day, so here too, we have to take the game into the fifth day."

What bowling combination will suit Bangladesh for the opening Test?

The emergence of fast bowlers like Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed has given Bangladesh the much-needed balance in the fast bowling department. Team management might go with these two pacers if Taskin is not available for the first game.

Taskin hailed the fast bowling cartel for showing improvement in all three formats and said it was largely possible due to the better work ethic they have shown in the recent past.

"As a pace bowling group, we are hungry for improvement. We are all in it together. Work ethic has improved. This is all we have in our hands. The management is with us, so if our desire remains, we can do better," Taskin concluded.

While Chattogram will host the opening Test from 14th December, the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Mirpur will be the venue for the 2nd Test starting on December 22.

