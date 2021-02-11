Shakib Al Hasan granted paternity leave by BCB, to skip New Zealand tour 

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been granted paternity leave by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The experienced cricketer will now skip the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

A few days ago, Shakib Al Hasan had requested the BCB to consider his application for paternity leave, as he wanted to be with his wife for the birth of his third child.

BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan was quoted as telling Cricbuzz in this regard on Thursday:

"We have granted him leave during the New Zealand tour."

The 33-year-old is not taking part in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Dhaka after sustaining a thigh strain during the first Test. Shakib Al Hasan scored 68 in Bangladesh’s first innings, but did not bat or bowl in the second innings.

Bangladesh are 0-1 down in the series after West Indies' debutant Kyle Mayers’ unbeaten double hundred in Chattogram saw the visitors chase down a tall 395-run target.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s tour to New Zealand next month will feature three ODIs and as many T20Is. Owing to COVID-19-related issues, the tour got postponed by a week.

The three ODIs that were earlier scheduled to be held on March 13, 17 and 20 will now be played on March 20, 23 and 26 instead. Furthermore, the three T20Is will take place on March 28, 30 and April 1.

Sisters love 💕 💗 ❤ pic.twitter.com/kJrf1YvdNb — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) October 3, 2020

Shakib Al Hasan joins growing list of cricketers to seek paternity leave

With COVID-19 throwing life and schedules out of gear, an increasing number of cricketers are seeking time to be with their families.

Before Shakib Al Hasan, Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson were also granted paternity leaves by their respective cricket boards that allowed them to be with their spouses for the birth of their children.

Virat Kohli headed back to India after the first of four Tests in Australia. On the other hand, Williamson missed a Test against West Indies and a T20I against Pakistan, both at home.

Kohli’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma, gave birth to a baby girl on January 11, while Williamson also became a proud father to a baby girl on December 16 last year.

I’m the most luckiest person to be blessed with these 2 precious thing. They made me the person I am today! pic.twitter.com/rTyftWlQjj — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) June 13, 2020

Shakib Al Hasan has two daughters. His first child, Alayna Aubrey Hasan, was born in 2015, while his second, Errum Hasan, was born last year.