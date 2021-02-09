Shakib Al Hasan requests BCB for paternity leave

Shakib Al Hasan has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to allow him to skip the upcoming tour of New Zealand. The all-rounder has sought paternity leave for the birth of his third child.

Akram Khan, chairman of BCB's cricket operations, confirmed Cricbuzz:

"We have received a letter from him to grant leave during the tour of New Zealand as he wants to be with his wife (in the USA). We are yet to take a decision in this regard."

Shakib Al Hasan was recently ruled out of the second Test against West Indies in Dhaka. He picked up a thigh injury in the first Test, which the visitors won by chasing 395 on the back of debutant Kyle Mayers’ double hundred in Chattogram.

West Indies. Unbelievable.

One of the greatest chases. 210 on debut for Mayers.

Beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395. Wow West Indies. Looks like a year where

Away teams will dominate.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/IA0Z2GC5yn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 7, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan scored 68 in Bangladesh’s first innings, but did not bat or bowl in the second innings.

An official BCB statement regarding Shakib Al Hasan’s injury read :

"Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the match in Chattogram and after careful consideration, it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test. Shakib will leave the team bio-security bubble this week and for the time being will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB medical in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness.”

Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand has been postponed by a week over COVID-19 issues. The three ODIs, which were earlier scheduled to be played on March 13, 17 and 20, will now be held on March 20, 23 and 26. This will be followed by three T20Is to be played on March 28, 30 and April 1.

Before Shakib Al Hasan, Kohli and Williamson had sought paternity leaves

Virat Kohli

While no decision has been made over Shakib Al Hasan’s paternity leave request, Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson were recently granted permission by their respective boards to be with their spouses for the birth of their children.

While Kohli missed three of the four Tests in Australia, Williamson was unavailable for the second home Test of the two-match series against West Indies and the first T20I versus Pakistan.

Kohli became the proud father of a baby girl on January 11. Williamson’s wife also gave birth to a baby girl on December 16 last year.