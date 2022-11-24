Bangladesh announce 16-man squad for ODI series against India; Tamim Iqbal to lead while Shakib Al Hasan returns 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India beginning on December 4. Tamim Iqbal will lead the side, while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returns to the side after withdrawing himself from Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe earlier this year.

The squad does not include the likes of Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, and Shoriful Islam. The trio paved the way for the return of Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, and Ebadot Hossain, respectively.

Tamim, the skipper, is expected to open the innings during the series alongside the in-form Litton Das. The wicketkeeper-batter recently scored a blistering 27-ball 60 against India in the Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. He has a formidable record against the Men in Blue in the 50-over format as well, smashing a memorable hundred in the 2018 Asia Cup final.

Senior players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who are no longer a part of the T20I set-up, are primed to play pivotal roles in the series.

Taskin Ahmed, who had a fruitful T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, will spearhead the bowling unit. Spinners Nasum Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan are also slated to make an impact in home conditions, with Shakib to assist them.

It is to be noted that the upcoming three-match ODI series will not be a part of the ODI World Cup Super League. However, it is marked as the beginning of preparations for next year's ODI World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India.

The Bangla Tigers' most recent ODI endeavor was a 2-1 series loss at the hands of Zimbabwe in August 2022. Prior to that, they secured a dominant 3-0 whitewash over the West Indies away from home.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series against India

Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Miraz Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Shanto Hossain and Nurul Hasan.

India's last tour of Bangladesh came in 2015, where the visitors were shockingly defeated by a 2-1 margin. Their most recent set of ODI encounters have come in multi-nation events like the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, and World Cup.

