Bangladesh announce Shakib Al Hasan-led 17-member squad for 1st Test against India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad led by Shakib Al Hasan for the first Test against India at the ZACS, Chattogram, starting December 14.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who missed the West Indies Test series to perform Hajj, has returned while Taskin Ahmed will make his comeback after recovering from injury. Meanwhile, Zakir Hasan has earned a maiden call-up after his 171-run knock against India A.

After a series win in the ongoing ODI series, the hosts will look to register their maiden Test win against India. They last hosted India in 2015, where the one-off Test ended in a draw.

So far, the two teams have faced each other in 11 games. India have won nine times, while a couple of matches ended in a draw.

Bangladesh squad for the 1st Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nazmul Shanto, Mominul Haque, Jakir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Quazi Sohan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rejaul Islam, and Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh bottom of ICC World Test Championship

Unlike the ODIs, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. have been dismal in Tests. They have only won a solitary Test this year in New Zealand, which came in January. They recently lost to Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at home and a two-match Test series in South Africa and West Indies each.

It’s worth mentioning that the hosts are at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. They have won only one out of 10 Tests in the ongoing cycle, while one game ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Team India are still in the race to play the WTC final with six wins in 12 games (also four losses and two ties). A 2-0 series win will keep the visitors in the hunt for a top-two finish once again.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is doubtful for the first Test after a finger injury ruled him out of the third ODI. India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored a century against Bangladesh A, has replaced him in the squad.

