Bangladesh announce squad for New Zealand Tests; Shakib returns

Bangladesh have included ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on January 1 at Mount Maunganui.

The 18-member squad includes six fast bowlers, three spinners and three openers. Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy are expected to open the innings with Mohammad Naim being picked as a reserve opener.

Taskim Ahmed, who suffered an injury during the T20Is against Pakistan, is likely to lead the pace attack alongside Ebadat Hossain. The spotlight will be on left-arm Shoriful Islam, who has played only a solitary Test so far.

The onus will be on senior cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to lead the team on pacer-friendly wickets. Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal continues to remain on the sidelines as he nurses his injury that kept him out of the Pakistan series.

Bangladesh squad for the New Zealand Test series: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim

"He hasn't informed us officially" - Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman on Shakib's unavailability

Shakib Al Hasan has been picked for the tour despite the allrounder having informed the board 'unofficially' about his unavailability.

Speaking on the same, BCB chairman Minajul Abedin highlighted the importance of having Shakib in the squad.

"He hasn't informed us officially. He told us unofficially," Hassan said. "We told him to inform us officially. He has to give a reason. Shakib contributes with either bat or ball. He strengthens the team combination. There's no substitute for Shakib," he added.

The Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-22, will start on January 1 followed by the second Test on January 9.

