Bangladesh appoint Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Chandika Hathurusingha as their new head coach on a two-year contract on Tuesday, February 1.

Hathurusingha, who replaced Russell Domingo, will be the Bangla Tigers' head coach across formats.

Domingo, who had his contract until the end of the ODI World Cup later this year, resigned after Bangladesh's defeat in the home Test series against India in December 2022.

"We have appointed Hathurusingha for two years as across the format head coach," Cricbuzz quoted BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury as saying.

This will be his second spell as Bangladesh's head coach, having served the team between 2014 and 2017. Hathurusingha, who left abruptly to take up a role with the Sri Lankan national team, enjoyed decent success with the Bangla Tigers.

Under his guidance, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. recorded ODI series wins over South Africa, India, and Pakistan in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Bangladesh also tasted some red-ball success under Hathurusingha, winning Test matches against Australia, England, and Sri Lanka.

"I'm looking forward to working with the players once again" - Chandika Hathurusingha

Reacting to his appointment, the 54-year-old reflected on his previous stint with the Bangladesh side, saying that he was touched by the love and warmth of the people.

He also stated that he is looking forward to working with the players and enjoying their success.

"It's an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again," he said in a press release. "I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I'm looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes."

Meanwhile, senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan didn't comment on the new development, as per the aforementioned source.

The former Lankan cricketer, who has worked with a couple of sides in Australia along with coaching experience in Canada and Sri Lanka, is expected to join the side in February.

