Bangladesh (BAN) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup 2021: Toss and playing XIs, today match opening batsmen list, pitch report

Bangladesh will face Scotland in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Sunday. This game will be played as part of a Group B clashe in Round 1 of the ICC tournament.

Bangladesh’s confidence going into Sunday’s match may have been dented after they lost both their warm-up games. They first lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets, after posting only 147 for 7, batting first. Ireland then trounced them by 33 runs as Bangladesh failed to chase down a 178-run target.

Scotland, meanwhile, are on a high, having won both their practice games. They defended a total of 122 against the Netherlands, restricting their opponents to 91. Against Namibia, they posted an impressive 203-7, and then restricted the chasing side to 184-5.

BAN vs SCO - Today’s Match Playing XIs

BAN: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

SCO: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

BAN vs SCO - Full squads

BAN: Mahmudullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain.

SCO: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

BAN vs SCO: Today's match opening batters list

Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das are the openers for Bangladesh. Das scored 16 and 1 in the warm-up game, while Sarkar had scores of 34 and 37.

Scotland's openers are George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer. Munsey registered scores of 15 and 67 in the warm-ups, while captain Coetzer made 10 and 17.

BAN vs SCO: Today's match pitch report

The pitch is the same one that was used for the previous game. According to Murali Kartik and Anjum Chopra, the surface has some sheen on it. There could be some dew setting in later, but batters should be able to score decent runs.

BAN vs SCO - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Richard Kettleborough.

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney.

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

BAN vs SCO - Who won the toss in today's T20 World Cup match?

Bangladesh have won the toss, and have opted to field. Speaking after winning the toss, captain Mahmudullah said:

“We would like to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew. We would like to play the best cricket we can.”

Scotland captain Coetzer said that he is happy to bat first and put runs on the board.

