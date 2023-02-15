Bangladesh cricketer reports match-fixing approach in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 - Reports

In a shocking incident, Bangladesh Women’s (BAN-W) player Lata Mondal was reportedly approached for spot-fixing during the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The all-rounder has claimed that she was allegedly contacted by former BAN-W player Shohely Akhter for the same and has reported the incident.

In an audio recording shared by ESPNCricinfo, Akhter can be heard speaking:

“I am not forcing anything. You can play if you want. The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that.”

Mondal, who contacted the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about the approach, replied:

“No, my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don’t tell me these things. I won’t be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please.”

Mondal last played for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in their T20WC opener, which SL-W won by seven wickets. The 30-year-old failed to find a place in the playing XI against Australia on Tuesday, February 14. The Aussies won the game by eight wickets.

BAN-W will next play the New Zealand Women on Friday, February 17.

Bangladesh Cricket Board reports Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 spot-fixing incident to ACU

The BCB has reported the aforementioned incident to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). Speaking to the Daily Star, BCB director and women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury said:

"Our cricketer from the World Cup squad, who has been approached [for fixing], has immediately reported it to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). Now, the rest will be dealt with by the ACU. We do not have jurisdiction over these matters as it will be looked into by ACU, but, yes, we are aware of it.”

Cricketers should immediately report such incidents to the ICC. Hiding such sensitive information could lead to the player being penalized.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all formats for two years for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in 2019.

