"Bangladesh are definitely going to go for the kill" - Dinesh Karthik 

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Bangladesh will give it their all to secure a 3-0 whitewash over Team India in the ODI series. The Litton Das-led side have an unassailable 2-0 lead, thus already securing a second consecutive ODI series win over their neighbors.

Bangladesh have been prolific, to say the least, in the 50-over format on home soil. Barring a shock 2-1 loss against Zimbabwe, they have dominated ODIs this year with series wins over the West Indies, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Despite missing the services of key players like skipper Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, the Bangla Tigers have clinched the ongoing series on the back of heroics from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, and Ebadot Hossain.

Opining that the hosts will be desperate to cash in on the opportunity that they so rarely get in terms of a potential whitewash against a rival, Karthik said on Cricbuzz:

"Bangladesh are definitely going to go for the kill. The fact that they can beat 3-0 is not something that is going to come around too often, so when they have that opportunity, they are going to try and by all means try to pounce on it and achieve that."

The Bangla Tigers also secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in their last ODI series against India seven years ago. However, they failed to convert it into a whitewash after losing the dead rubber by 77 runs.

"Ebadot will be playing the Test matches" - Dinesh Karthik on potential changes to Bangladesh's playing XI

In the absence of the in-form Taskin, the hosts' bowling unit has been spearheaded by Ebadot. The right-arm pacer has been a force to be reckoned with after claiming seven wickets in the series so far.

He is relatively new to the ODI circuit, having only three appearances under his belt so far, but is a regular feature in the red-ball side.

Karthik noted that since Ebadot will be playing in the upcoming Test series against India, Bangladesh might be looking to rest him for the final ODI. He said:

"Ebadot will be playing the Test matches, so do they want to keep him fresh for the Test matches or do they want to make sure that he can go ahead with the ODI and be ready for the Tests as well. Other than that, I do not see any other change in that Bangladesh team."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named a 17-man squad led by Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday, December 8, for the two Tests against India. Ebadot is in the squad alongside Taskin as well.

