Bangladesh to host Pakistan in first bilateral series since 2015

Pakistan will tour Bangladesh for the first time since 2015 for a multi-format tour, announced the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Pakistan's tour is likely to comprise of two Tests and three T20Is and is scheduled to take place after the World Cup.

The two-match Test series will be part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand will then welcome Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20Is in December-January. Furthermore, the Proteas are also slated to host Bangladesh for a couple of Tests and three ODIs in March-April 2022.

BCB Chief Executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed the nation would host Pakistan after the T20 showpiece event as part of a busy itinerary for the national team. He said the visitors would be notified about all the protocols later.

"Pakistan series is right after the World Cup. Our cricket operations committee is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Cricket South Africa. After Pakistan series, we have a New Zealand tour. It’s a very congested schedule. The Covid-19 protocols will be the same [in Pakistan series] as we have had so far. We will inform the visiting side about the guidelines," Chowdhury said as quoted by bd.crictime.

Chowdhury further elaborated by stating the players are currently on a break. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will participate in the IPL in the UAE before heading to Oman for the T20 World Cup.

"The players are currently on a break. They have been given instructions on avoiding public gathering and maintaining COVID-19 rules. Everyone will be tested before leaving," he added.

Pakistan endured a woeful tour of Bangladesh in 2015

Pakistan had a forgettable tour of Bangladesh six years ago. While the one-off Test went to Pakistan, the tourists lost all three ODIs and the sole T20 international as well.

The Tigers visited Pakistan last year and lost all matches, while one T20I was abandoned. But with Bangladesh recording T20 series wins over Australia and New Zealand at home recently, it will be a tough task for Babar Azam and Co this time around.

📸 Pakistan and New Zealand teams training session ahead of the three-match ODI #PAKvNZ series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi today.#HarHaalMainCricket #HoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/Cz8kTO23Jy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 13, 2021

