Bangladesh name Shakib Al Hasan's replacement in 2023 World Cup; to have new captain against Australia

Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 World Cup after injuring his left index finger during the second innings of Bangladesh's encounter against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh have one more game to play in the tournament, which will be against Australia in Pune on November 11. Young southpaw Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was Shakib's deputy, will be the skipper for that match. Anamul Haque has been named as the all-rounder's replacement for the match against the Aussies.

Bayjedul Islam Khan, the physio with the Bangladesh team, opened up on Shakib Al Hasan's injury and here's what he was quoted as saying by ICC:

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab.”

Shakib Al Hasan played a match-winning knock in controversial circumstances

Shakib Al Hasan was once again a part of a controversy, this time playing a role in Angelo Mathews being 'timed out'. The left-arm spinner appealed to the umpires when the veteran Sri Lankan batter took his time to get ready to face his first ball.

Despite Mathews explaining the malfunction of the strap of his helmet as the reason for the delay, Shakib did not withdraw his appeal and the batter had to make his way to the pavilion.

Mathews did get his moment when he dismissed Shakib and gave the latter a send-off, gesturing like tapping a wristwatch. However, till then the game was arguably sealed as Shakib had played a crucial knock of 82 off just 65 balls to set up a comfortable chase. He also won the Player of the Match award.