Bangladesh Pacer Ebadot Hossain ruled out of World Cup 2023 - Reports

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India, as reported by Cricbuzz on Wednesday, August 30. The pacer, who is set to miss the Asia Cup due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, will now be missing in action during the showpiece event.

Ebadot sustained the injury during the home ODI series against Afghanistan last month. However, it was then reported that the Sylhet-born pacer would likely be deemed fit for the World Cup post-rehab.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said:

"He (Ebadot) will not be available for us in the World Cup. It's a big blow for us as he will require operation for his knee. Following the operation he will certainly take some time for rehabilitation purpose, at least three to four months, so we cannot consider him for World Cup."

The injury could be a body blow for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, as Ebadot had established himself as the side's go-to bowler, especially in the middle overs.

The 29-year-old boasts an impressive overall record across formats in his international career, with 71 wickets in 36 games. He has been particularly brilliant in ODIs, with 22 scalps in 12 games at an average of 22.90, including two four-wicket hauls.

Bangladesh will kick off their World Cup campaign with a potential humdinger against rivals Afghanistan in Dharamsala on October 7.

"He was an important part of our team" - Shakib Al Hasan on Ebadot Hossain

Shakib Al Hasan will have to do without the services of Ebadot Hossain in the two marquee tournaments.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was disappointed with the absence of in-form pacer Ebadot Hossain ahead of the Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The action gets underway with Pakistan and Nepal facing off in the tournament opener in Multan on Wednesday, August 30. The Tigers will play their first game of the Asia Cup against co-hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele the following day.

Speaking to reporters during the pre-tournament press conference, Shakib was understandably saddened by Ebadot's absence.

"It is very sad that Ebadot is not with us because he was an important part of our team and taking that into consideration it is quite disappointing," he said.

The young pacer was the star performer in the three-match ODI series against India in December last year. Ebadot picked up an incredible nine wickets in three games to propel Bangladesh to a 2-1 upset series win over the Men in Blue.

With the rare gift of picking up wickets during the middle overs in ODIs, his absence will leave a substantial hole in the Bangladesh attack during the two marquee tournaments.