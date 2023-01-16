Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match 14

The Comilla Victorians, on Monday (January 16) registered their maiden win of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. They beat Chattogram Challengers by six wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

With the win, the Victorians moved to sixth in the points table. That means Khulna Tigars, led by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, moved to the bottom of the Bangladesh Premier League standings with a net run rate of -0.345.

Victorians register their maiden win in Bangladesh Premier League 2023

After opting to bat first, the Challengers racked up a decent score of 135-8 in the Bangladesh Premier League game. At one point, they looked like they would fall short of the 120-run mark after being reduced to 98 for seven in 16.5 overs.

However, the Challengers scored 37 off the last 19 balls to get themselves up to a respectable score. Captain Shuvagata Hom was the pick of their batters, as he stayed unbeaten on 37 runs off 23 balls with four fours and one six.

Shuvagata and Mehedi Hasan Rana’s 37-run stand for the eighth wicket bailed Chattogram out to some extent. Max O’Dowd and Afif Hossain Dhrubo scored 20s but failed to convert to a bigger score.

Tanvir Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Khushdil Shah picked up two wickets apiece. Mukidul Islam Mugdho got the crucial wicket of Afif, who looked dangerous after scoring 29 off 21 with six fours.

The Victorians, meanwhile, started their chase handsomely after Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan stitched together a 56-run stand for the opening wicket. Litton was aggressive, scoring 40 off 22 with four fours and three sixes.

Jaker Ali looked promising in his 23-ball 22 before Ziaur Rahman trapped him plumb in front. Rizwan, though, didn’t give his wicket away and stayed unbeaten on 37 runs off 36 as the Victorians chased down the target with as many as 15 deliveries to spare.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes