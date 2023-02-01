Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Match 32

The Comilla Victorians defeated the Khulna Tigers by seven wickets in the 32nd match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2023) on Tuesday, January 31.

The Victorians started the tournament with three losses on the trot and were tottering at the bottom of the points table. However, things have changed drastically for them as they are currently on a six-match winning streak.

The Comilla Victorians are placed third in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.448.

The Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have failed miserably in the tournament so far. They have lost four matches in a row and need a miracle to even finish fourth in the points table. Their net run rate of -0.425 isn’t the greatest by any means.

Comilla Victorians marching ahead in BPL 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Tigers racked up a massive score of 210 for the loss of two wickets. Tamim Iqbal and Shai Hope put on 184 runs for the second wicket and took their team past the 200-run mark. It was also the 10th-highest partnership for the second wicket in the history of T20 cricket.

While Tamim got out on 95, Hope remained unbeaten on 91 off 55 deliveries, with the help of five fours and seven sixes. Naseem Shah and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat picked up one wicket each for the Victorians.

In response, the Comilla Victorians lost the early wicket of Imrul Kayes. To make things worse, Litton Das had to retire hurt after copping a blow to his hand. But Johnson Charles and Mohammad Rizwan restored sanity back into proceedings.

The duo added 122 runs for the second wicket to put the Victorians in a position of command. While Rizwan was dismissed after scoring 73, Charles remained unbeaten on 107 off 56 balls as the Victorians got home with 10 balls to spare.

