"Bangladesh's greatest 100 ever!" - Fans react to Towhid Hridoy's gritty century against India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh's middle-order Towhid Hridoy scored his maiden ODI ton on Thursday, February 20, during his team's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against India. The right-handed batter rescued his team after a dismal start, helping them register a respectable total.

After electing to bat first, Bangladesh found themselves in a precarious position, losing early wickets. Hridoy came to bat when his side were 26/3 in 6.2 overs. He played a gutsy knock under pressure, scoring 100 runs off 118 balls with the help of two sixes and six fours.

It is worth mentioning that the 24-year-old was struggling with cramps toward the back end of the innings. While he looked in discomfort while running between the wickets, he managed to hit a splendid ton.

Hridoy's knock was instrumental in Bangladesh reaching a 228-run total. He earned widespread praise on social media for his brilliant batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Several fans lauded Hridoy for fighting hard in the heat and giving it his all despite being in pain.

"Towhid Hridoy – A Lone Warrior, A Heroic Hundred! From 35/5, Bangladesh was in deep trouble, but Towhid Hridoy stood tall! 100(118) | 6 fours, 2 sixes* | Extreme heat, unbearable cramps, immense pressure – yet he fought through," wrote one fan.

"A Warrior’s Hundred! Tawhid Hridoy delivers a gutsy century under immense pressure against India on the big stage! Fighting through pain and cramps, he stands tall for his team. A truly inspiring knock that deserves all the applause," remarked another.

"Tawhid Hridoy the true fighter of Bangladesh team. - Really a Champion knock," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Towhid Hridoy stitched together a brilliant 154-run partnership with Jaker Ali for the sixth wicket. This is the highest-ever run stand for the sixth wicket or below in Champions Trophy history.

Towhid Hridoy was dropped on 23 by Hardik Pandya in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match

India could have sent back Towhid Hridoy early in the innings if not for a dropped catch. On the penultimate ball of the 20th over, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled a tossed-up delivery on the off-stump.

Hridoy went for an attacking shot down the ground. However, he couldn't get the desired connection and the ball went flat toward Hardik Pandya at mid-off. However, Hardik missed a straightforward opportunity, giving Hridoy a big reprieve on 23.

You can watch the moment below:

The dropped catch proved costly for Team India as Hridoy carried on to score a brilliant century. For the Men in Blue, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a five-wicket haul.

