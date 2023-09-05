Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out of the remaining Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in the ongoing Asia Cup, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a muscle injury to his left hamstring.

This is a massive blow for them as Shanto was arguably their best batter in the tournament with scores of 89 and 104 in the two games that they have played so far. Along with senior players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, he, too, had become a crucial part of their middle order.

However, Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that after the game against Afghanistan, Najmul Hossain Shanto's MRI scans revealed a muscle tear and that they don't want to risk aggravation, with the ODI World Cup in a month's time. Here's what he was quoted as saying by ICC:

"The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear. As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup."

Bangladesh bolstered by Litton Das' return

While Bangladesh will need to deal with Shanto's absence, they will be delighted to see their experienced batter Litton Das return to the squad. Das wasn't a part of the squad initially as he had been sidelined with a viral fever.

However, chief selector Minhajul Abedin claimed that Litton Das has received medical clearance and will join the squad ahead of the Super Fours stage.

Here's what Abedin was quoted as saying by the ICC:

"The Asia Cup squad has a few injury concerns and the team management felt the need for an additional player going into the Super Four. We have received the BCB Medical Team’s clearance regarding Litton’s health and have decided to send him to Pakistan."

It will be interesting to see whether Bangladesh stick to the opening combination of Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan after their performance against Afghanistan, or if they bring Das back to the top of the order.