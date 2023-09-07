"Bangladesh's problems are not ending" - Aakash Chopra questions if the Tigers are heading in the right direction

Aakash Chopra believes Bangladesh's problems are never-ending as they are still reliant on a couple of experienced players in the batting department.

Pakistan bowled out the Tigers for 193 after they opted to bat first in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6. The hosts then chased down the target with seven wickets and 63 deliveries to spare to hand Shakib Al Hasan and Co. a comprehensive defeat.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Litton Das and Mohammad Naim's inability to convert their starts into substantial efforts is a reflection of Bangladesh's issues. He said:

"When Litton Das was batting, he was driving the ball beautifully. Both Litton Das and Mohammad Naim were looking, but none of their bats fired too much. Bangladesh's problems are not ending."

The former Indian opener added that Bangladesh have flattered to deceive year after year. He observed:

"Every year it looks like this could be the year of the Bangla Tigers but it does not happen and that is their problem. The story has been going like this for a long time and will anything change this year too?"

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a century in Bangladesh's emphatic win against Afghanistan, was dismissed for a golden duck against Pakistan. Das (16 off 13) and Naim (20 off 25) then added 31 runs in just 3.4 overs but lost their wickets in quick succession.

"They were the ones scoring runs 10 years ago as well" - Aakash Chopra on Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim strung together a 100-run fifth-wicket partnership. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Bangladesh are still reliant on Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in the batting department. He explained:

"Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim made runs but I feel they were the ones scoring runs 10 years ago as well. Will they be the ones scoring runs 10 years later as well? The world has reached the moon and they are still stuck there."

The reputed commentator added that the Bangladesh think-tank need to question themselves whether their cricket is on the upswing. He elaborated:

"Bangladesh will have to think a little whether their cricket is improving and if they are actually heading in the right direction. It doesn't sound like that because it is the same players repeatedly and pressure on them only. 194 on a road-like surface was never going to be enough and it wasn't enough."

Chopra acknowledged that the Tigers' have shown a marked improvement in the seam-bowling department. However, he added that they have won just one of their three games in the Asia Cup thus far and that they need to buckle up a little.

