Bangladesh set to play two T20Is against UAE; will undergo training camp in Dubai following heavy rains in Dhaka 

The Bangladesh cricket team will return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to undergo training and play two T20Is. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side were recently in the Middle East for the 2022 Asia Cup campaign.

The ongoing heavy rains in the capital city have forced Bangladesh to seek alternate pastures to complete their training camp. The team could only complete one day of their reported week-long camp before rain interrupted the proceedings.

Bangladesh are set to be in the UAE from September 22 to 28, with the two T20Is against the hosts scheduled for September 25 and 27.

Speaking about the new itinerary that has been forged to keep the preparations ongoing, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters:

"The team wasn't able to prepare properly here due to the weather. As a result, we have decided to send the team to the UAE for a preparatory camp that includes two T20Is against the UAE. We have already contacted the Emirates Cricket Board.

He added:

"We can use the facilities in Dubai Sports City or other places there, which our team management believe will be helpful for us. There wasn't much happening here due to the weather. We plan to be there from September 22 to 28. We will return to Dhaka, and then be on our way to New Zealand."

Bangladesh failed to qualify for the Super 4s of the 2022 Asia Cup after losing both their group stage matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. They are scheduled to play a tri-series alongside Pakistan and New Zealand ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"The team management will decide whether or not they need Shakib in the UAE" - Bangladesh board on all-rounder's involvement in T20I series

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan departed to compete in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

With the abrupt shift in schedule, it is uncertain whether the all-rounder will be recalled despite the board giving him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the overseas league.

Speaking about Shakib Al Hasan's potential involvement in the UAE, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said:

"The team management will decide whether or not they need Shakib in the UAE camp. We have already given him an NOC for a domestic league."

The Bangla Tigers named their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup on Wednesday (September 14). The selection committee opted to drop veteran all-rounder Mahumudullah, with the management opting for Yasir Ali.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar