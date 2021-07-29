Bangladesh unhappy with Australia's 'unfair' protocol demands that bars Mushfiqur Rahim from competing in the T20Is 

Bangladesh will host Australia in a five-match T20I series in Dhaka beginning on August 3. The hosts are already without a number of key senior players and will have to compete without the presence of Mushfiqur Rahim, despite the wicket-keeper being fully fit.

It was previously reported that Cricket Australia had put up a set of requests to be included as part of the COVID-19 protocols. The rule, which prevents any member outside the bio-bubble from entering, is proving to be an obstacle for Bangladesh, who wish to include Mushfiqur Rahim in the squad.

All matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from August 3-9.



See you soon, @BCBtigers 👊

Both the boards agreed to include both the bio-bubbles from their respective away tours as part of the ten-day quarantine prior to the series. However, Mushfiqur Rahim left the bio-bubble in Zimbabwe midway following a bout of COVID-19 to his parents back home.

The apparent 'excessive' demands set by Cricket Australia now prevent Mushfiqur Rahim from entering the bio-bubble, despite the fact that he is in Dhaka. The BCB Officials believe that the contingent arriving from Zimbabwe have a greater chance of being exposed to the virus due to their journey through four airports namely, Harare, Johannesburg, Doha and Dhaka, but the CA have raised no objections against this.

'It is unfair what happened with Mushfiq. We came in a commercial flight passing through three airports so I don't know if it makes much sense to keep Mushfiq out of the series. He went back home from the middle of a tour for a family problem. So to not allow him to enter the quarantine after just two or three days, is not right.' a member of Bangladesh's tour party to Zimbabwe, told ESPNcricinfo

Mushfiqur Rahim eyed a spot on the Bangladesh team to face Australia

The wicket-keeper batsman had planned to be back in the team following the nation's tour to Zimbabwe. He had initially planned to skip the T20Is against Zimbabwe, keeping the series against Australia in mind. However, due to the agreement with BCB and CA over no-entry from outside the bio-bubble, he was asked to remain with the squad. But he eventually left the Bangladesh camp after his parents contracted the virus.

However, Cricket Australia has refused to allow anyone from outside the bio-bubble to partake in the series.

Bangladesh batsman Liton Kumar Das will has left the National Team's bio-secure bubble in Harare today to travel to Dhaka due to a family emergency.

Apart from Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh are also without Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das. due to injury and personal reasons respectively. Mushfiqur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar are also nursing injuries ahead of the series.

