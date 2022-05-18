"People compare me to Bradman when I score a century but when I don't, I feel like digging a hole for myself" - Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim scored a brilliant century in the team's ongoing Test match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, May 18. The seasoned campaigner also became the first Bangladesh batter to reach 5000 runs in the longer format.

Speaking at a press conference after Day Four, Mushfiqur Rahim mentioned how fans often lavish praise when he is in great form. However, he went on to point out that things get very difficult when he is going through a lean patch. Mushfiqur Rahim opined that he has only seen such a culture in Bangladesh.

The 35-year-old added that the younger players must be supported as he doesn't want them to go through this. Rahim suggested that these things tend to have an effect on a player's on-field performance and said:

"Only in Bangladesh have I seen that people compare me to Bradman when I score a century. But then when I don't score runs, I feel like digging a hole for myself. I am one of the senior players so we are not going to be around for long. But this is becoming a culture so the younger players need the support. If I have to spend so much time tackling these things off the field, our on-field duties get affected."

Mushfiqur Rahim slammed 105 runs from 282 deliveries to put his side in the driver's seat in the fixture.

Sri Lanka posted an impressive total of 397 after electing to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. In response, the hosts also put together a strong showing with the bat, scoring 465 runs in their first innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim's stats in Test cricket

The talented gloveman made his Test debut in May 2005 at Lord's against England. The right-hander has featured in 81 matches for his national side and has 5037 runs to his name.

Rahim has a decent batting average of 36.50 in the purest format and has eight tons and three double centuries to his name in Test cricket. It is worth mentioning that he is currently the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in red-ball cricket.

