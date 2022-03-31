Bangladesh to host Sri Lanka in May this year to play 2 postponed Tests from 2020

Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh in May for a two-match Test series. The red-ball encounters between the two cricketing nations will be a part of the ongoing 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

It is worth mentioning that the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series was originally scheduled to take place in October-November of 2020. However, it was ultimately postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Test series opener will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Choudhary Cricket Stadium in Chattogram from May 15. The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the second and final Test, set to commence on May 23.

The touring party is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on May 8. They will play a two-day warm-up match at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on May 11 and 12.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2022 schedule:

1st Test - May 15-19 (Chattogram)

2nd Test - May 23-27 (Dhaka)

The Bangladesh side are currently battling it out against hosts South Africa in the first Test of their two-match series. They recently secured a stunning 2-1 ODI series win against the Proteas and will be keen to come up with a similar performance in the longer format as well.

Bangladesh placed seventh in the WTC points table

The Tigers currently occupy seventh place in the WTC points table. They have a single victory to their name in the current cycle from four matches and have a PCT of 25.0.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have two wins and as many losses from their four fixtures so far. They have a PCT of 50 and are fifth in the standings. While they completed a 2-0 series win at home against West Indies, the Lankans are yet to claim their maiden win in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

