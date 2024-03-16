Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test series postponed to 2025, two teams to play 5 T20Is this year ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have agreed to postpone their two-match Test series to 2025. The two teams will now play a five-match T20I series in May 2024.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in June and July. This series will help Bangladesh finalize their team combination and prepare strategies for the mega event. Zimbabwe notably failed to qualify for this year's T20 World Cup.

As per the FTP, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe were initially scheduled to compete in a two-match Test series in May this year. However, it looks like the BCB wants its team to focus solely on the T20I format for now, which is why they have arranged a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The series will start on May 3 in Chattogram. The second and third T20Is will also happen in Chattogram, while the action will shift to Dhaka for the last two T20Is. This five-match series will end on May 12.

Bangladesh will play 8 T20Is in May 2024

Shakib Al Hasan will be keen to get back in form ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

BCB officials have worked hard to ensure that the team gets enough practice in the T20I format ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Two years ago, the Tigers had a golden opportunity of qualifying for the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022. However, a defeat against Pakistan in a do-or-die match led to the team's early exit.

This year, the BCB has planned a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at home. Also, the Tigers will fly to the United States for a three-match T20I series against USA in May. The BCB will likely send the T20 World Cup-bound players to the USA for the three T20Is ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts on June 2.

