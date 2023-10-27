Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women are all set to face off in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Friday, October 27. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the clash.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, got off to a splendid start to their campaign in the series. The Tigresses took a 1-0 lead after beating the visiting team by five wickets on Wednesday, October 25.

After opting to field first, the hosts bowled Pakistan out for a paltry score of 82 in 19.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter was stupendous, to say the least, after she finished with figures of 3.4-1-8-5.

Nahida got the wickets of Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal to rock the Pakistani batting. Bismah Maroof was the top scorer for Pakistan with a knock of 20 off 29 balls.

The match went right down to the wire and Bangladesh chased down the target with three balls left in their innings. Murshida Khatun and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty scored 23 and 26 runs, respectively, in the run-chase.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I, Pakistan Women tour of Bangladesh, 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Chattogram is expected to be low and slow. Spinners should get a lot of assistance from the surface. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Chattogram. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Natalia Pervaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh will go into the match as the favorites. Their spin attack is deadly and the Pakistan batters are again expected to struggle.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube Channel