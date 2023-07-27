"Barbie and Oppenheimer are for kids. Legends only follow Noman Ali" - Fans react to Pakistan spinner's historic spell in 2nd Test vs SL 

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Noman Ali delivered a sensational bowling performance on Thursday, July 27, of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Ali ran through Sri Lanka's batting order with his disciplined bowling, finishing with a brilliant seven-wicket haul. Notably, he took all of the first seven wickets that fell in the second innings.

He had a significant chance of becoming the fourth bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket. However, it was Naseem Shah who ultimately claimed the remaining three scalps.

Noman Ali finished with career-best figures of 7/70, helping Pakistan bundle out the hosts for 188 in the second innings to win the match by an innings and 222 runs.

Several fans took to social media, lauding the spinner for his exceptional performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

musa goglu zindabad @TheOmarrization NOMAN ALI YAAR TAKE A BOW

Mohammad Aizaz 🇵🇰 @MohammadAizaz07



- Don't ever underestimate a guy who has toiled hard in domestic cricket. They can sometimes disappoint you with a poor outing, but they will always find ways to prove that they belong to this level. A few days ago, Noman Ali was set to be dropped and never 1/2 Not finished- Don't ever underestimate a guy who has toiled hard in domestic cricket. They can sometimes disappoint you with a poor outing, but they will always find ways to prove that they belong to this level. A few days ago, Noman Ali was set to be dropped and never 1/2

Mohammad Aizaz 🇵🇰 @MohammadAizaz07 play for Pakistan again, however; the man from Sanghar took it to his heart and displayed a performance that will be remembered for ages. Bowled Nomi, you staying there and definitely going to AUS in shaa ALLAH. pic.twitter.com/ik8vUoz7Kj

Fatima Sajjad Shah @FatimaShah95 Barbie and Oppenheimer are for kids. Legends only follow Noman Ali

Mr. Bilal @SnapTube1653403 @iramizraja Noman Ali best played today

Congratulations Noman Ali

Abdullah Al Mamun @aal_maamun A marvelous bowling display by the veteran – 7 wickets for Noman Ali to help Pakistan to victory.

Notably, this is Pakistan's biggest win in away Test matches. With the comprehensive victory, the Men in Green completed a 2-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka.

"We dominated them in both matches" - Babar Azam on Pakistan's series win

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shared his delight over his team's impressive run in the Test series against Sri Lanka. He suggested that the players did a fine job in all three departments.

Babar pointed out that several players chipped in with valuable performances throughout the series, helping them dominate the hosts in both encounters. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar remarked:

"Very proud to win the series, all credit to the boys and the coaching staff who've worked hard from the last 3-4 months. Everyone put in their efforts for us to win the series. We ticked all the boxes, we worked hard on batting and fielding, not a lot of it in the pitch for the pacers, but they bowled really well in both Tests."

"This is a team game, Saud (Shakeel) in the first Test and Abdullah (Shafique) here were outstanding," he added. "We are taking it series by series and will try to perform at our best. We have a plan, we decided to play positive cricket and play up to our strengths, we want an improvement of at least 5-10%, it's not easy to win here, but I think we dominated them in both matches."

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam and Co. are currently the table-toppers in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) cycle with a PCT of 100.