"Batted like a monk in meditation, pure, calm and divine" - Fans hail Shubman Gill for defiant century on Day 1 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill continued his outstanding start to the tour of England with a second century in as many matches on Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston. With his side under pressure after a gut-wrenching defeat in the series opener at Leeds, the 25-year-old walked out to bat with India in a tricky situation at 95/2 in the 24th over.

However, Gill displayed impeccable technique and terrific composure to hold the Indian innings together with wickets falling around him. The stylish batter completed his seventh Test century off 199 deliveries with a boundary off part-time spinner Joe Root.

Gill entered the series with many questioning his spot in the Test side despite being appointed captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement.

Yet, fans on X could not help but hail the youngster for producing back-to-back centuries in his first two Tests as captain.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued praising Gill for his sublime century, with one saying:

"Congrats to Gill! Fantastic 100. No. 4 seems to suit him, has made improvements in front foot stride, bat swing (mild improvement), also driven it more squarish. Can still improve batswing and work on softer hands.. But well on his way to becoming a fine test bat!!"

"All doubts of captaincy weighing Gill down have been dispelled. Two hundred in his first two Tests as captain, a grand announcement of his reign indeed," tweeted a fan.

"Shubman Gill didn’t clap back at the trolls, he just let his bat do the talking Back-to-back centuries as Test captain. Class, composure, and a quiet shutdown," a fan said.

Shubman Gill's masterful knock helps India finish strong on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Team India made three changes to their playing XI in an attempt to level the five-match series in the second Test at Edgbaston. England captain Ben Stokes won a second consecutive toss and asked India to bat first.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his form from the first Test, where he scored a century, to compile a well-paced 87 off 107 balls. It led to skipper Shubman Gill's sublime century at No. 4, with the right-hander finishing the opening day unbeaten on 114 off 216 deliveries.

Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant chipped in with valuable scores of 31 and 25. Yet, the visitors slipped to 211/5 in the final session before Ravindra Jadeja joined Shubman Gill and steadied the ship with a 67-ball 41*.

India finished Day 1 at a formidable 310/5 in 85 overs, with the second new ball five overs old.

