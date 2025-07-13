"Batting acting dono nahi hota mere se, Over Acting karna ho tho batao" - Top 10 funny memes as India bundle out England for 192 in Lord's Test 2025

Team India bowlers put on a brilliant show on the fourth day of the third Test and bundled out England for 192 in their second innings on Sunday (July 13) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. As a result, the hosts set a 193-run target for India in the final innings.

Ad

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett resumed at 2/0 in the morning session for England in their second innings with the bat. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (4) in his opening spell to give India a good start on Sunday. Nitish Kumar Reddy then dismissed Zak Crawley (22) to reduce England to 50/3 early in the day.

Harry Brook came in next and played a small cameo of 23 (19) before Akash Deep cleaned him up in the 22nd over. Joe Root (40) and Ben Stokes (33) then put on a 67-run partnership in a bid to stabilize their team's innings. Off-spinner Washington Sundar (4/22) foiled their plans as he spun a web around the English middle and lower-order batters, helping his side bundle out the opposition for 192.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the action-packed third innings of the Lord's Test on Sunday between the two teams and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes:

"Batting aur acting dono nahi hota mere se, Over Acting karna ho tho batao (I can't do both batting and acting, if you want over acting then tell me)," an X post read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Team India reach 58/4 in the final innings at stumps on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against England at Lord's

Ben Stokes celebrating with teammates after picking up a wicket on the final ball of Day Four - Source: Getty Images

Team India got off to a poor start in a tricky chase of 193, as English pacer Jofra Archer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a seven-ball duck in the second over. KL Rahul and Karun Nair (14) then steadied things with a 36-run stand for the second wicket.

Ad

Just as they looked settled at the crease, Brydon Carse dismissed Nair and then followed it with the wicket of Shubman Gill (6) to give massive breakthroughs to England. Indian management then sent Akash Deep at number five as night watchman with around 15 minutes left in the day.

The pacer did his job as he faced 11 deliveries before getting out on the fourth ball of the final over of the fourth day. As a result, the visiting team ended with 58/4 at stumps. They need 135 runs more to win the match with six wickets in hand.

Ad

You can get live match updates of the Lord's Test here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news