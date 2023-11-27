“Batting average of Babar Azam” – Iceland cricket lauds former Pakistan captain while replying to ‘World of Statistics’

Iceland cricket lauded former Pakistan captain Babar Azam while replying to a ‘World of Statistics’ query on social media on Sunday, November 26. The latter asked about things that didn’t change after the pandemic.

Iceland cricket’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that Azam has maintained a batting average of 40+ across formats since the pandemic in 2020.

The latter was recently in the news following his decision to step down as Pakistan skipper across formats following their campaign in the 2023 World Cup in India. That came as the Men in Green failed to reach the semifinals. He, however, led Pakistan to the 2022 T20 World Cup final, where they lost to eventual champions England in Australia.

World of Statistics (@stats_feed) wrote on X:

“What is something that still hasn’t gone back to normal after the pandemic?”

Iceland Cricket replied:

“The batting average of Babar Azam”

For the unversed, Babar scored 320 runs in nine matches at an average of 40, including four half-centuries, in the marquee ICC tournament. The right-handed batter enjoys a decent average across formats.

Babar has amassed 5729 runs in 117 ODIs at an average of 56.72, including 19 tons and 32 half-centuries. In T20Is, the opener has scored 3485 runs in 104 T20Is at an average of 41.48, comprising three centuries and 30 fifties.

Similarly, in Tests, Babar has 3772 runs in 49 matches at an average of 47.74, including nine tons and 26 half-centuries. He will next be seen in the upcoming Test series in Australia.

“Looking forward to seeing you break more batting records” – Shaheen Shah Afridi on Babar Azam

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s new T20I captain, lauded Babar Azam for his leadership over the last few years and wished him luck as a batter. He wrote on X:

“Under your exemplary leadership, it's been a privilege to witness true teamwork and camaraderie. Your forefront leadership and commitment to team unity and collective success are commendable. Looking forward to seeing you break more batting records, In sha Allah.”

Meanwhile, Shan Masood has been appointed as Pakistan’s new Test skipper ahead of the upcoming Test series vs Australia.