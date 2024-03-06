"Bazball with its moral victory"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of 5th Test between India and England in Dharamshala

After a long break of more than 10 days, India and England will square off in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host the Test, starting on Thursday, March 7.

England won the first Test in Hyderabad on the back of Ollie Pope's sensational knock to take an early lead in the series. India then made a rousing comeback by winning the next three games to take an unassailable lead of 3-1 going into the 5th Test.

It's been a challenging series for India. They have played with a highly inexperienced batting line-up in the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, and Ajinkya Rahane.

However, youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Dhruv Jurel stepped up and scored runs under pressure situations. They've impressed many with their temperament and skill.

Indian cricket fans have been waiting enthusiastically for the fifth Test of the series between India and England, due to the long gap since the last match in Ranchi. They expressed their anticipation for the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"India is probably the hardest place to come and win"- England vice-captain Ollie Pope ahead of 5th Test in Dharamshala

England vice-captain Ollie Pope recently said that playing against India at their home and beating them is one of the hardest things in international cricket. Speaking on the 4Cast YouTube channel ahead of the fifth Test, Pope reflected on the series so far and said:

"It's been a Test series full of ups and downs from a team's point of view and a personal point of view as well. India is probably the hardest place to come and win. It is probably the hardest place for a batter to come and score a lot of runs in the series in their conditions, especially the best spinners in the world and a person like Bumrah as well."

Opening about the frustration of losing the games even after getting into good positions, Pope added:

"It's been a very enjoyable tour and it's been a tour where we have we've kind of pushed hard, but unfortunately, haven't been quite good enough in the last few games for a couple of days. The annoying thing from our point of view is we've been right in the game and pushed them right to the end other than that third Test, where they sort of won pretty easy in the end.

Do you think England will make a comeback and win the 5th Test to make the score line 2-3? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App