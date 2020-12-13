BBL 2020-21: Brisbane Heat sign English batsman Joe Denly

Brisbane Heat have announced the signing of Joe Denly for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League.

The 37-year-old batsman played 11 games for the Sydney Sixers in the seventh and eighth season of the BBL. Denly will travel to Australia next week and join the team in January after a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.

Joe Denly has played 213 T20 matches in total, with four centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name.

The Englishman comes in as a replacement for compatriot Tom Banton, who pulled out of the BBL 2020-21 after being in bio-secure environments over the last six months.

Head coach Darren Lehmann was pleased with Joe Denly's addition to the Heat squad. He said:

"Joe has a reputation of having a cool head in pressure situations and I can see him helping to control our innings, whether chasing or setting a target."

Denly's batting experience will be vital for the Brisbane Heat this season. The coach concluded by saying:

“As well as his obvious batting skills, Joe can be a good sounding board for our younger players and of course, give his insights around the group. We’re pretty excited to welcome such a classy and well-credentialled player to the club.”

The Brisbane-based club will also be monitoring the availability of Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth who are representing Australia A in a three-day tour match against the Indians. The match will finish this evening, but their availability for Heat's upcoming fixtures is still uncertain.

Advertisement

Check the 2020-21 Big Bash Fixtures

Brisbane Heat meet Sydney Thunder in their upcoming match

(Image Courtesy: Brisbane Heat Media)

The Brisbane Heat face the Sydney Thunder in their next BBL 2020-21 fixture on Monday. Both sides lost their respective season opners against the Melbourne Stars.

The two sides, however, look evenly matched on paper and, with valuable points up for grabs, should go all out at the Manuka Oval.