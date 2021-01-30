BBL 2020-21: Daniel Sams cleared to play knockout final for Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder have confirmed that all-rounder Daniel Sams has returned to the side for the upcoming BBL Knockout final against the Brisbane Heat. Sams missed three BBL games after sustaining an injury to his right hand when his side played the Hobart Hurricanes at the Canberra.

The Australian all-rounder experienced some discomfort in his right hand while trying to stop a ball off his own delivery. Physiotherapist Murray Ryan monitored the player closely over the last few days and has given him the green light to take part in Sunday's BBL game.

"Dan is good to go." 🙌



📰 Squad news ahead of tomorrow night's Knockout Final!#ThunderNation #BBL10https://t.co/cjrr1Lhlcw — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 30, 2021

Thunder's coach Shane Bond was pleased to have Sams back in the squad. The coaches also monitored Sams' performances in a net session and were happy with his dedication to getting himself fit for the game.

“Dan is good to go, which is exciting for us,” said Shane Bond. "He trained fully yesterday and looked good, so he’ll come back into the team. His batting was the main thing we looked at. There’s always a couple of risks associated with an injured hand, so the main concern was his batting. The good news is he had no problems and is ready to go."

Daniel Sams has scored 199 runs this season with a strike-rate of 191 and also has 10 wickets to his name. The 28-year-old is an important player for the Sydney side and could play a vital role for his team on Sunday.

Sydney Thunder squad for Sunday's BBL game

Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain