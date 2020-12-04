BBL 2020-21: Gurinder Sandhu moves to Sydney Sixers as a replacement for Mitchell Starc

Indian-origin pacer Gurinder Sandhu will join defending champions Sydney Sixers for BBL 2020-21. A right-arm fast bowler, Gurinder Sandhu will replace Mitchell Starc whilst he is busy with the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Gurinder Sandhu hails from north-west Punjab. He made headlines in 2015 when he became the first player of Indian descent to represent Australia in international cricket.

The 3 wickets he took in the 2 ODIs that year were his last for Australia. However, since then, Gurinder Sandhu has been a household name in the country's domestic circles.

In the BBL, the 6'4" tall bowler sits second on the all-time wicket-taker list and all-time caps list for Sydney Thunder. This year, neither Thunder nor Tasmanian Tigers renewed his contract, and the Sixers came to his rescue.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity from the Sydney Sixers that has been provided to me and I’m just going to do the best I can here,” Gurinder Sandhu said in a statement.

Gurinder Sandhu is eager to learn and perform with the Sixers

Having been battle-hardened by playing in the BBL for the last 8 years, the towering quick is still eager to learn and get better in the Sixers camp.

“I’ll train with the guys and try and learn what I can. I am only 27 so I still have plenty of learning to do. Having played BBL cricket since BBL|02, I think experience is something I can bring the Sydney Sixers,” Gurinder Sandhu added.

Advertisement

He further added:

“It’s exciting wearing the magenta. It’s obviously different to what I’ve worn around this time of year coming into Christmas.”

Mitchell Starc is expected to be back at the Sixers following the final Test of the summer that will begin in Brisbane on January 15. The Sixers have also signed Tom Rogers in place of Sean Abbott. A replacement for Test regular Nathan Lyon is expected to be named soon as well.

Sydney Sixers will begin their title defence on December 10 against the Hobart Hurricanes in the inaugural game of BBL 2020-21.