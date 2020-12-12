BBL 2020-21: Hilton Cartwright almost takes a one-handed stunner for Melbourne Stars [WATCH]

The Melbourne Stars registered their second consecutive victory in the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Saturday (December 12). Last season's runners-up beat former champions Sydney Thunder by 22 runs at Manuka Oval. It was Melbourne all-rounder Hilton Cartwright, however, who stole the spotlight with an awe-inspiring effort at the boundary line.

Glenn Maxwell bowled the first over of the Sydney Thunder innings, and Sydney opener Alex Hales smashed the fifth ball towards deep mid-wicket. It seemed like the ball would sail over the boundary line. However, Hilton Cartwright's athleticism denied Hales a maximum.

The Aussie all-rounder almost pulled off a sensational catch in the deep. Unfortunately, he lost balance at the last moment and ended up pushing the ball over the boundary rope. Still, the all-rounder saved two vital runs for his team in the powerplay overs.

"That was almost an epic catch from Cartwright!" Cricket.com.au captioned the clip on Twitter.

Hilton Cartwright and co. cement top spot on the BBL 2020-21 points table with a win over Sydney Thunder

The Melbourne Stars kicked off their BBL 2020-21 campaign with a victory over the Brisbane Heat last night. They continued their magnificent form in the competition, beating Sydney Thunder by 22 runs in Canberra.

Hilton Cartwright could not impress much in the first innings, but he picked up two wickets with the ball for the Stars. He also took the catch that dismissed Alex Hales in the second innings.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis laid the platform for the Melbourne Stars' win. He smacked 61 runs off 37 deliveries opening the innings, while Glenn Maxwell hit a 29-ball 39.

Callum Ferguson and Hales took Sydney close to the target with a 69-run stand for the second wicket. Unfortunately, the other batsmen could not finish off the run chase, and the Thunder slumped to a 22-run defeat.