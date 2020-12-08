BBL 2020-21: ‘Looking forward to getting stuck in’ - Sydney Sixers’ Carlos Brathwaite issues friendly warning

Ahead of BBL 2020-21, defending champions Sydney Sixers had announced big-hitting West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite as one of their big international signings for the upcoming season.

Carlos Brathwaite had played four matches in magenta three seasons ago as a replacement player.

Speaking at the BBL 2020-21 season launch in Hobart, Carlos Brathwaite said that he was keen to make an impact with Sydney Sixers.

“It’s the first time in a while that I have had a period of two months or so, where you can play cricket and get a chance also to catch a rhythm in between. I am really looking forward to getting stuck in,” said the 32-year-old.

The man most famous for hitting four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to clinch the 2016 T20 World Cup for his team admitted that he needs to get into rhythm first.

“Probably not right at it at the moment (rhythm) because of travelling and quarantine situation. So, hopefully can start as well as possible. Just looking to catch a good rhythm, and win some games with Sixers,” Carlos Brathwaite added.

Asked about the pressure of being the defending champions in the BBL, the Caribbean all-rounder nonchalantly replied that there was no pressure on him.

“No pressure on me. When you start to think too far ahead, titles and outcomes, you lose sight of the process. They (Sydney Sixers) would have done amazing things as a unit last year to win the title. So, it is just a matter of replicating that. Obviously, what happened last year was very different to what will happen this year. There will be a lot of focus on the psychological stuff. So which team handles that fares better as well,” he further explained.

Carlos Brathwaite featured in the Caribbean Premier League back home in September. Playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, Carlos Braithwaite claimed 10 wickets in 11 matches for the franchise.

He, however, struggled with the bat - an area he would be keen to improve on when he turns out for the Sixers.

Carlos Brathwaite could play a crucial role in Sydney Sixers’ campaign just in case some of their star performers like Sean Abbott, Tom Curran and Moises Henriques are unavailable due to international duty.