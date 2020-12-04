BBL 2020-21: Mujeeb Ur Rahman hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive

Afghanistan spinner and Brisbane Heat international recruit Mujeeb Ur Rahman has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been taken from hotel quarantine to a hospital in Gold Coast.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is currently reported to be recovering under the care of the Queensland Health Department. The 19-year-old had recently travelled to Australia from the UAE to play in the 10th edition of the Big Bash League.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, said in a statement released by Brisbane Heat:

“The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community is our top priority this season. Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers.”

Mujeeb Ur Rahman had replaced Ab de Villiers in the Heat camp

Ranked number 2 and number 3 in the ICC T20I and ODI rankings respectively, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is one of the best slow bowlers in the world at the moment.

Brisbane Heat had brought him in as a replacement for AB de Villiers, who had pulled out of BBL 2020-21 for paternity reasons. Heat coach Darren Lehmann had said after that announcement:

"He's doing a lot of the little things as well as anyone, and his control and maturity have gone to a new level, I believe. He was outstanding in the Caribbean Premier League recently when he was the second leading wicket-taker in the competition, and he's shown in the IPL that he can handle the very best."

The wily off-spinner was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. In 11 matches, he took 16 wickets - only one behind the highest - at the tournament's best average of 13.56.

In the previous two BBL seasons, in 18 innings, Mujeeb Ur Rahman had taken 15 wickets at an average of 28.50. He is expected to miss at least a few games early in the season.

Brisbane Heat will start their BBL 2020-21 campaign on December 11 against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra.