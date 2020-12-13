BBL 2020-21: Rashid Khan takes incredible boundary catch for Adelaide Strikers [Watch]

Rashid Khan showed that he is just as good in the field as he is with the ball during the Adelaide Strikers' Big Bash League (BBL) opener against the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner took a stunning catch on the boundary to dismiss Colin Ingram. The South Africa batsman was looking primed for a late flourish as he decided to go after Peter Siddle in the 16th over.

The ball was set to cross the boundary rope, but Rashid Khan had other ideas. The 22-year-old peddled back and got himself into a good position, before taking the catch and balancing himself on one leg right on the edge of the boundary.

After taking a couple of hops to balance himself, he threw the ball in the air and stepped past the boundary rope, before stepping back in to complete the catch.

So good to have Rashid Khan back in Australia - because he does things like this! @BKTtires | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/8qkofnlYop — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2020

It looked to all the world that Rashid Khan would step over the ropes with the ball in his hand. But he eventually completed the catch, making it look quite easy.

The wicket proved to be a key one for the Adelaide Strikers, as it helped them restrict the Hobart Hurricanes to 174/5.

However, the total proved to be just beyond the Adelaide Strikers' reach, despite a 61-run last wicket partnership between Danny Briggs and Daniel Worrall.

Rashid Khan struggles with the ball on BBL return

Rashid Khan struggled with the ball for the Adelaide Strikers

While Rashid Khan took an incredible catch, he made an underwhelming start to the BBL with the ball. The Afghanistan spinner went for 38 runs in his four overs, including 25 in one over from D'Arcy Short.

Although he did manage to take the wicket of Peter Handscomb, his game didn't get any better with the bat as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Riley Meredith.

The Strikers were reduced to 49/6 when Rashid Khan was dismissed, but still managed to get to a respectable 163/9 in the end.