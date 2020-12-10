BBL 2020-21: Sydney Sixers' Jordan Silk saves certain six with 'Superman' effort on the boundary [Watch]

Jordan Silk is regarded as one of the best fielders in Australia, but the boundary save he made in the BBL 2020/21 opener was incredible even by his high standards.

In the Hobart Hurricanes' game against defending champions Sydney Sixers, Tim David thought he had hit an impressive six off Steve O'Keefe. But Jordan Silk had other ideas.

Silk managed to grab the ball with one hand while diving backwards from the boundary. He then threw the ball back onto the field while in mid-air and fell over the boundary rope.

The incredible effort helped the Sixers save four valuable runs in a tight game.

Sydney Sixers batsman Jordan Silk is renowned for his power-hitting. However, Ricky Ponting considers him to be one of the best fielders in Australian cricket as well. And he certainly showed why with his excellent effort on the boundary.

The air time that Silk managed to get was simply unbelievable, while he also showed great presence of mind to get the ball back in play quickly.

Singapore international Tim David lights up the BBL

Tim David starred for the Hurricanes in the BBL opener against the Sixers

Tim David's incredible hitting meant that Steve O'Keefe's over still went for 19 runs despite Jordan Silk's stunning boundary save. The Hobart Hurricanes ran riot during the power surge, which is a new BBL rule.

As part of the rule, teams in the BBL are allowed to use two overs of the powerplay during the second half of their innings. The Hurricanes scored 25 runs off their two powerplay overs after taking the power surge in the 15th over.

The Sydney Sixers made an impressive start to the game, but the Hurricanes made a solid comeback to eventually finish on 178/8.

Singapore batsman Tim David top-scored for the Hobart Hurricanes with 58, while South Africa's Colin Ingram also hit 53. D'Arcy Short continued his poor form for the Hurricanes, who were without captain Matthew Wade.