BBL 2020-21: Sydney Sixers pledge to take the knee before every game in support of Black Lives Matter

Big Bash League (BBL) outfit Sydney Sixers have pledged to take the knee in every single game they play in the tenth edition of the league. The club have taken a step forward to support the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign against racism.

"Tonight, in our first game of BBL 10, and throughout the tournament, the Sixers will take a knee prior to the first ball in support of our team mates and those who have been impacted by racism," a club statement read.

Tonight, in our first game of BBL|10, and throughout the tournament, the Sixers will take a knee prior to the first ball in support of our team mates and those who have been impacted by racism.



More details > https://t.co/Uo2Beqbgb7#smashemsixers #BBL10 #BlackLivesMatter — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 10, 2020

The club further stated that discriminating against people because of their skin color is 'unacceptable'.

"At the Sixers we believe this is unacceptable," the club statement added.

The team took the knee during their opening game against Hobart Hurricanes, before the first ball. The Hurricanes also joined their opponent and showed their support for the fight against racism.

Sydney Sixers also said that as a club and as individuals, they have committed to educating themselves better on the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, to fight for inclusion and justice, and to stand with communities on the path to reconciliation and equal rights.

They plan to undertake cultural awareness training early next year.

Sydney Sixers faced the Hobart Hurricanes in their opening encounter

Advertisement

Sydney Sixers met Hobart Hurricanes in their opening fixture of the game. After losing the toss, the Hurricanes were asked to bat first. The openers were dismissed for a duck but, Tim David and Colin Ingram notched up half-centuries to lift their teams total to 178 in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, the Sydney Sixers were off to a fierce start as Jack Edwards and, James Vince piled up 116 runs on the board for the second wicket partnership. The brilliant knocks by both players didn't seem enough as the middle order failed to get going and were dismissed at regular intervals.

Finally, the Men in Pink fell ended up on the losing side after falling short by 16 runs.