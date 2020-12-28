BBL 2020: Sam Heazlett and Lewis Gregory power Brisbane Heat to their first win of the season

Hobart Hurricanes squared up with Brisbane Heat at the Gabba in the 16th BBL encounter of the season. The Heat emerged victorious by four wickets and won their first game of the campaign. The Hurricanes put up 148-7 on the board in the first innings, and the Brisbane based outfit managed to secure a win by chasing it in 17.2 overs after crucial knocks from Sam Heazlett(48 off 27) and debutant James Bazley(31 off 19).

BBL 2020-21: Sam Heazlett powers the Heat to their first win

Brisbane Heat were without their regular captain Chris Lynn. Max Bryant and Sam Heazlett did enough at the top of the order to help the Heat chase 148 in the second innings.

The opening pair put up 73 runs on the board in the first six overs. Bryant was dismissed on the last ball of the sixth over for 31.The Heat were cruising towards the total of 148, but they almost made a meal of it in the end.

The fifth wicket falls and the 'Canes are coming! 😮 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/n2YXw0MtxD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2020

After a bright start, the Heat lost wickets in clusters. From 73-0 in 5.5 overs; they became 102-6 in 11.5 overs. However, James Bazley and captain Jimmy Peirson steadied the ship and batted sensibly to take their side home. The Heat were never in trouble with the required rate given their blistering start, making matters easier for Peirson and Bazley.

D'Arcy Short was the pick of the bowlers for the Hurricanes as he finished with figures of 4-0-18-3.

Sluggish batting by Hobart Hurricanes to reach 148-7

Earlier, the Heat won the BBL bat flip and invited the Hurricanes to bat first. The Hobart based outfit was off to a steady but cautious start. Wicketkeeper Ben McDermott was dismissed in the 4th over by Jack Wildermuth for 14 off 16 balls.

D'Arcy Short(27 off 20) initially looked in good form, but he perished when he tried to up the tempo against Lewis Gregory.

Advertisement

Gregory claimed two more wickets before the 10th over as he dismissed Dawid Malan(15 off 16) and Peter Handscomb(7 off 8) in successive deliveries. After ten overs, the Hurricanes were going just over six runs per over and managed to put 67 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets.

The Hurricanes took the BBL Power Surge in the 16th over trying to up the ante. However, they failed to make great use of it as they only managed 14 runs in it including a three-run over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Experienced all-rounder James Faulkner played a handy knock of 26 off 18 balls which helped the Hurricanes to reach 148-7 in their designated 20 overs. However, as we found out, it wasn't good enough in the end.

Whack! James Faulkner is doing his best to breathe life into this Hurricanes innings #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hLeFh68lk0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2020

Lewis Gregory was the star with the ball for the Heat. He restricted the scoring in the middle and picked three crucial wickets to end with figures of 3-22 which gave Brisbane Heat their first win.