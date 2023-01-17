BBL 2022-23: [WATCH] Steve Smith rides luck as bails fail to dislodge 

Sydney Sixers batter Steve Smith escaped an early dismissal before slamming first BBL century against the Adelaide Strikers at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, January 17.

Playing only his second game in the BBL 2022-23 for the Sydney Sixers, Smith grabbed the spotlight with a 56-ball 101. It was his second century in the shortest format overall.

Smith scored his first T20 hundred for now-defunct franchise Rising Pune Supergiants during a match against Gujarat Lions. It was an identical score of 101 from 54 balls at a strike rate of 187.03.

On Tuesday, Smith hammered seven sixes and five boundaries, striking at 180.36, to become the first player from the Sixers to record a three-figure score in BBL history. Smith pipped opening partner Joshua Philipe's unbeaten 99 against Melbourne Stars in BBL 2021-22.

However, Steve Smith was fortuitous to survive a chance of getting bowled in the second over of the Sixers' innings.

While batting at 2, Smith attempted a defensive shot against Harry Conway's length ball pitched near the off stump. The ball hit the batter's pads and rolled onto the stumps. Much to the astonishment of the bowler and the viewers, the bails remained intact and didn't dislodge.

Smith went down the track to slash the ball for a flat six on the next ball. Thereafter, hooks and slog sweeps were on display. Smith launched one maximum over deep square leg for a six to complete his spectacular century. He was run out by the combined efforts of Matthew Short and Alex Carey in the 16th over.

Steve Smith's century puts Sixers back on top of table

Left-handed batter Kurtis Patterson (43 in 33 balls) was involved in a 149-run stand with Steve Smith for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Jordan Silk (31* off 16 balls) and Daniel Christian (15 off 8 balls) delivered great cameos down the order to push the Sixers to 203/5 in the first innings.

In reply, the Strikers could only manage to score 144, with Carey (54) as the biggest contributor. Todd Murphy and Ben Dwarshuis picked three wickets apiece for the Sixers.

With this victory, the Sixers are back at the top of the BBL 2022-23 points table with 17 points in 12 games.

