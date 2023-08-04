BBL 2023-24: Nathan Lyon parts ways with Sydney Sixers, joins Melbourne Renegades

Australia's record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon has switched from the Sydney Sixers to Melbourne Renegades ahead of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL). The veteran will switch franchises after spending 8 years with the Sixers.

Having played his first game for the Sixers in the 2014 edition, the 36-year-old has picked up 42 scalps in 34 matches. He will also link up with Adam Zampa in the franchise, with the latter leaving the Melbourne Stars.

Lyon revealed that he has some great friends at the Renegades and pointed it out as one of the reasons behind joining the franchise. He also stated that the Renegades have a well-drilled squad. he opined, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of the Melbourne Renegades. I've got some really good friends who are part of the Melbourne Renegades, and that's one of the reasons I wanted to come down. There's a good group of senior players there who I've played a lot of cricket with internationally and also domestically, then you look at the younger guys throughout the roster – it's a pretty powerful squad in my eyes."

The New South Wales bowler is currently nursing a calf injury suffered in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. He was in fantastic form before that and his eight scalps helped Australia beat England at Edgbaston.

Melbourne Renegades GM thrilled to have Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said having two world-class spinners in Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa will play a significant role in helping them achieve big things. He stated:

"Over the last couple of years, we've had a clear plan around transforming our playing list to give our club the best opportunity to contend for another BBL championship. Being able to add two world-class spinners in Nathan and Adam to our squad for the next couple of years is a significant step in that process, one which we're confident will help to set us up for success over the coming seasons."

The Renegades finished third in the 2022-23 BBL standings.