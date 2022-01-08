×
BBL announces rejigged schedule after COVID outbreak

The remaining BBL will take place in Victoria (Credit: Getty Images)
The remaining BBL will take place in Victoria (Credit: Getty Images)
Ankush Das
ANALYST
Modified Jan 08, 2022 10:16 AM IST
The Big Bash League (BBL) has decided to relocate to Victoria with all clubs to set up base in Melbourne in a bid to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the BBL camps.

Seven out of the 11 matches from January 10-16 will take place in Victoria. A couple of games will still be played interstate, with teams scheduled to fly out on charter planes.

Interstate games include the Sydney derby at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 15 and Brisbane hosting Adelaide at the Gabba on January 12. The Sydney Sixers' game against the Perth Scorchers, for a place at the top of the table, will also go as per the old schedule on January 9.

In a statement, the BBL confirmed the postponed game between the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will take place "in the coming days".

Meanwhile, dates for the five-team finals series currently remain unchanged. The final is scheduled to be played on January 28.

Revised BBL schedule from January 8-16 (all time in AET)

January 8: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Marvel Stadium, 6:05 PM

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, The Gabba, 8:30 PM

January 9: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Coffs International Stadium, 7:15 PM

January 10: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, MCG, 2:10 PM

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, MCG, 7:15 PM

January 11: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, GMHBA Stadium, 2:10 PM

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, GMHBA Stadium, 7:15 PM

January 12: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, The Gabba, 7:15 PM

January 13: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Marvel Stadium, 3:45 PM

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Marvel Stadium, 7:15 PM

January 14: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Oval, 10:40 AM

January 15: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval, 10:40 AM

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, SCG, 6:40 PM

January 16: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, MCG, 7:15 PM

Sixers become the 7th BBL club to hit by COVID-19

The Sydney Sixers on Thursday became the seventh out of the eight BBL clubs to be hit by the COVID-19. Four members of the squad have tested positive for the novel virus and have been asked to isolate themselves.

The Adelaide Strikers are the only team in the BBL yet to have a COVID-19 positive case so far.

