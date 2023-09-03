BBL overseas draft: Quinton de Kock to make BBL debut for Melbourne Renegades, Harry Brook picked by Melbourne Stars

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) at the end of the year. The left-handed batter was picked by Melbourne Renegades in the second BBL overseas draft for the 13th season of Australia’s premier T20 tournament.

De Kock, 30, has played 308 T20 matches in his career and scored 9032 runs at a strike rate of 138.44. The southpaw has played in considerable T20 tournaments, with his latest stint being for Seattle Orcas in the inaugural season of Major Cricket League.

The Renegades roped in the services of the South African opening batter in the pick four as they were yet to name a wicketkeeper in their list. De Kock will be available to play the first seven games for the 2018-19 BBL champions in the 2023-24 season from December 10 to January 5.

However, the keeper-batter’s participation will depend on his selection for South Africa’s home white-ball series against India, which will take place between December 10 and 21.

Expand Tweet

Renegades also picked Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a second successive season. England internationals Harry Brook and Zak Crawley return to the BBL but for a new team this time.

Both the Ashes stars played for Hobart Hurricanes previously in the BBL, but will now don the jerseys of Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers respectively.

Adelaide Strikers deny Rashid Khan's services to Melbourne Stars

After trading local boy Adam Zampa to city rivals Melbourne Renegades, the Melbourne Stars opted to go after ace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan for the second straight season, this time in the first of the draft.

However, Adelaide Strikers eked out Stars’ efforts for the second year running after they immediately activated the retention card to keep hold of their leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Stars finally picked Pakistan’s legspinner Usama Mir to fill Zampa’s void in the squad. Mir will be joined by Pakistan teammate Haris Rauf, who has played 18 BBL matches for Stars from 2019 to 2022.

BBL Overseas Drafts picks for the 2023-24 season

Adelaide Strikers: Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, Rashid Khan (retained)

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Paul Walter, Sam Billings

Hobart Hurricanes: Chris Jordan, Corey Anderson, Sam Hain

Melbourne Renegades: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Quinton de Kock

Melbourne Stars: Harry Brook, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

Perth Scorchers: Laurie Evans, Zak Crawley

Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Curran (Retained)

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Zaman Khan