BCB issues show cause notice to Mushfiqur Rahim for media outburst

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a show cause notice to former captain Mushfiqur Rahim for his recent outburst in the media against the selection panel.

Mushfiqur Rahim raised questions over his non-selection in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, saying he was dropped from the side and not rested. However, as per Cricbuzz, Rahim has breached the code of conduct, and will have to appear for a format hearing on Friday evening.

"He will have to face a hearing, as he has spoken against the selection panel," a member of the selection panel told Cricbuzz on request of anonymity.

Mushfiqur Rahim reportedly told the media that he was available for selection after a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. However, he was overlooked for the Pakistan series.

"To be honest I haven't reached the stage when I have to tell someone that I need rest," Mushfiqur told Channel 24 on Wednesday. "I am definitely available. Why won't I be? I obviously had a disappointing World Cup. I needed an opportunity to bounce back."

"I was asked if I was available, to which I said, of course, I am available. But I was told that the selection committee, team management, head coach and team director took a collective decision to drop me," he added.

Rahim had a mixed outing in the T20 World Cup 2021 as Bangladesh went winless in the Super 12 of the tournament. He managed only one half-century in nine matches, including qualifiers.

"We have decided to rest him" - Minajul Abedin on Mushfiqur Rahim

Chairman of Selectors Minajul Abedin has said that Mushfiqur Rahim was rested for the T20I series to keep him fresh for the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Calling Rahim one of the team's key players, Minajul Abedin said in this regard:

"We have four back-to-back Test matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. He (Mushfiqur Rahim) is a key player. He is one of our best players. Tamim Iqbal is already injured. He is in doubt for the Test series."

"We want our best player to give his best during the Test series, so after consulting extensively with the team management, we have decided to rest him. It is only for the Pakistan series. He will be available later."

However, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has distanced himself from the Mushfiqur Rahim saga. He said that the team management should be asked the question.

"I think it's best to ask the team management," he said. "I wasn't part of the decision. I don't know what Mushfiq has said. I can only comment after I have seen what he has said. It is completely the team management's decision. I don't want to talk about it. All I can say is that we will miss Mushfiq," Mahmudullah added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's poor run continued as they went down to Pakistan in the first T20I in Dhaka. Pakistan chased down a 127-run target with four deliveries to spare, thanks to Hasan Ali's three-wicket haul earlier in the day.

