BCCI to allow five overseas players in the inaugural edition of Women's IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will allow five foreign players in the playing XI of the inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL. As per reports in Cricbuzz, BCCI also stated that at least one cricketer from an associate nation will be allowed in the XI.

Unlike the IPL rules, where four overseas players are allowed, the fifth player will have to be from an associate nation, as mentioned by one of the sources from a potential new franchise.

"The teams will have the option of fielding five foreign players as long as the fifth player is from an Associate nation," a source was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

BCCI has also set INR 12 crore as the salary cap for the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) which will launch next month. The salary cap will continue to increase throughout the course of five years and will have an annual increment of INR 1.5 crore.

By the end of the five-year cycle, the cap will increase to INR 18 crore. Unlike the opening edition of the IPL, there is no slot for icon players in the five-franchise tournament.

BCCI sets player purse for the five-year circle

Reports in Cricbuzz further mentioned that the potential participants were told by the BCCI on Thursday, January 19, that the player's purse will start with INR 12 crore in 2023 and will increase to INR 13.5 crore in 2024, INR 15 crore in 2025, INR 16.5 crore in 2026 and eventually INR 18 crore in the final year of the cycle in 2027.

This has been the guideline set for the first five years. While five teams will be part of the WIPL in the first three years, it will increase to six teams in the last two years of the cycle.

While there hasn’t been confirmation of the starting date of the WIPL, it is expected to commence on March 4 and is likely to conclude on 26th March.

