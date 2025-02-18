BCCI allows families at 2025 Champions Trophy with a strict condition: Reports

For the 2025 Champions Trophy, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is set to relax the rules on not letting family members join the players during the event in Dubai, according to a report by Dainik Jagran (via Times Now).

The rule had come into place after the strict guidelines laid down by the BCCI following India's 3-1 defeat to Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 down under.

The BCCI had announced that families will not be allowed to accompany players for an entire tour and can only be with them for a couple of weeks for a series longer than 45 days. Assuming India progresses to the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue will be in Dubai for 25 days after arriving on February 15.

As per the report, the BCCI will now allow wives and parents of players to join them in Dubai. However, there is a strict condition that they can join the players only for any one match. The report added that the relaxation in the rules came after a senior member of the team management had a conversation with the board secretary.

Due to the Champions Trophy being a short tournament, the BCCI eventually decided that families would be allowed to visit the players in the UAE for any one match only. The players can decide which match they want their family members or partners to join them for, following which the team management will submit a list to grant permission.

India will play all their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

India will begin their campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will play all their matches at the same venue following the hybrid model after they refused to travel to Pakistan.

The Men in Blue will face their arch-rivals in the highly anticipated clash on February 23, before taking on New Zealand on March 2. Should India qualify for the knock-out stages, they will play the first semi-final in Dubai.

Further, if India make it to the final, the title clash, scheduled to take place in Lahore on March 9, will also be shifted to Dubai. In the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2017, India ended as runners-up after losing to Pakistan in the final.

