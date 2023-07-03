BCCI announces Indian Women's ODI and T20I squads for Bangladesh tour 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian women's squads for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play three T20Is and as many ODI matches in the neighboring country between July 9 and 22. The tour will commence with the first T20I on July 9 in Dhaka.

Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, and Shikha Pandey are notable exclusions in both squads. The selectors gave a chance to fringe players like Uma Chetry, Monica Patel, Anusha Bareddy, Rashi Kanojiya, and Minnu Mani on this tour.

Priya Punia, 26, also made a comeback to the Indian side after more than two years. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The rest of the squad comprises the usual suspects.

Complete squads and schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana

T20 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

The schedule for the T20I series is as follows:

July 09 (Sunday): 1st T20I, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 1:30 pm IST

July 11 (Tuesday): 2nd T20I, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 1:30 pm IST

July 13 (Thursday): 3rd T20I, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 1:30 pm IST

The schedule for the ODI series is as follows:

July 16 (Sunday): 1st ODI, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 9:00 am IST

July 19 (Wednesday): 2nd ODI, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 9:00 am IST

July 22 (Saturday): 3rd ODI, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 9:00 am IST

