BCCI announces massive cash prize for India's 2025 Champions Trophy winning contingent

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a massive cash prize of ₹58 crore for India's 2025 Champions Trophy winning contingent. The board made an official announcement of the same on Thursday, March 20.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to win the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on March 9. They won the marquee ICC event for a record third time after previous wins in 2002 and 2013.

The Men in Blue first defeated Bangladesh by six wickets before trashing Pakistan by the same margin. They then beat New Zealand by 44 runs in their last group-stage game. In the semifinal, India defeated Australia by four wickets.

“Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country," BCCI President Roger Binny said (via BCCI website).

India's next international assignment after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be a tour to England for a five-match Test series which begins in June.

"The BCCI is proud to honor the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward" - BCCI Honorary Secretary

Devajit Saikia, the BCCI Honorary Secretary, said the board is proud to present the players and support staff with this reward. He also lauded the team for their dominance and hard work over the years.

“The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come. The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage," he said (via BCCI website).

India have won back-to-back ICC titles. Before the 2025 Champions Trophy win, the Men in Blue had beaten South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

