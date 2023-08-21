BCCI announces Team India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup; KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer mark their return while Yuzvendra Chahal is dropped

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side features the return of several players from injury while Yuzvendra Chahal has been axed altogether.

Making their returns to the national squad following injury layoffs are KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. The duo was recently involved in match simulation practice at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which caused the delay in the squad announcement in the first place. The fitness coaches and management are apparently pleased with the progress that they have made and hence included the duo in the squad.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli retain their place as the first-choice top-order batters in the squad. The inclusion of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan resolves the wicketkeeping crisis that the team has been facing of late. The middle order has also been reinforced with the return of the regulars like Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, while Tilak Varma also receives his maiden ODI call-up on the back of his performances in the Caribbean T20Is.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, who are the chief all-rounders in the squad, will also be tasked with finishing the innings. India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, Shardul Thakur, also features in the squad and makes a case for the playing XI during the tournament as well.

Jasprit Bumrah's return to the ODI setup spruces up the Indian pace bowling unit which also comprises Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Shami.

Kuldeep Yadav has been rewarded for his extended run of form with a place in the squad, which cements his place over Chahal as the team's first-choice spinner in white-ball cricket. He is the sole wrist-spinner in the squad, which could be crucial since the tournament takes place in the subcontinent while Axar Patel also presents himself as another spin-bowling option.

Team India squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to begin from August 30 onwards. Team India will play their opening contest against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Will Team India win the 2023 Asia Cup with the aforementioned squad? Let us know what you think.